McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Short Interest Update

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

McAfee stock remained flat at $$25.81 during midday trading on Friday. 1,397,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,216. McAfee has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in McAfee during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McAfee in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McAfee in the second quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.