Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Grows By 31.3%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.29. 681,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,787. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.