Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 631,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.46. 597,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,601. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average is $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.