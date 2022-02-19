CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

KMX stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

