$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.02. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.13. 539,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,286. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.43. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

