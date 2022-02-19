CUE Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $392.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.55 or 0.00028796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $87,982.24 and $392.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.88 or 0.06862884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,172.36 or 1.00148882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003227 BTC.

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

