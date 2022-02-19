Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 1,275,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $313.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

