Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marriott International by 41.9% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.92 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

