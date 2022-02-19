Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AES by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AES by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AES by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

