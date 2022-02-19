Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 58,252 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $124,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 19,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 350,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $270.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average of $271.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

