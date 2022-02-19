Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ball by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,291,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,177,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Ball by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,725,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,231,000 after purchasing an additional 699,123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. StockNews.com downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.61 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

