Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $11.25 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock valued at $57,568,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

