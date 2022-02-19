Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 66,227 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $114,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.58 and a 200 day moving average of $304.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

