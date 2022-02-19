Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Appian stock traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. Appian has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $219.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

