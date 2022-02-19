Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 453.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. 7,740,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,830,404. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

