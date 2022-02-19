Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Up 27.8% in January

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 747,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 150,617 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. 1,474,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,309. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

