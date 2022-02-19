IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IAG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.17. 5,998,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,175. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

