Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80 to $5.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 136,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.