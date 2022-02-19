NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 722.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 42,467 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 378.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.2% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 320.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 314.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,629,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

NVDA stock opened at $236.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

