Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend payment by 462.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,050,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,103 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.91.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

