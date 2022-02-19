I/O Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $88.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $984,592.53 and $88.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00259020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005011 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,413,084 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

