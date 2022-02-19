Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $34.51 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.51 or 0.00085777 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.27 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00106594 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

