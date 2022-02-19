SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Brokerages predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will report $180.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.77 million to $182.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $697.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million.

SKIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $15,003,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,191. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

