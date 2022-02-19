BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,780. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOKF traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 217,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,157. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.41. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

