Brokerages Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce sales of $169.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the highest is $174.43 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $655.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $680.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $664.45 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $692.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

