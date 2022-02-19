Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.46). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

RDUS remained flat at $$6.93 on Monday. 561,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,147. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $328.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 251,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.