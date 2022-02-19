TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 13,181 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 51.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 77,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.