Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $133.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

