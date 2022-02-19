Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

