Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,793,579 shares of company stock valued at $618,542,188. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.98.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $273.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.56 and a 200-day moving average of $318.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

