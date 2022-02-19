Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $42.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $42,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after buying an additional 96,739 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

