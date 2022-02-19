Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 88 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.81.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,513 shares of company stock worth $83,961,601. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.