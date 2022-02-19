Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 9,920 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $104.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

