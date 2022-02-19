Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 9,920 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.
Shares of BATS ITA opened at $104.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.