Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $45.30 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $45,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE BCE opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.