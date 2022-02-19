Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $45.30 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $45,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.
BCE Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.