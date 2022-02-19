Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,181 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,204% compared to the typical volume of 572 call options.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 2,874,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,320,519 shares of company stock valued at $81,728,703.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

