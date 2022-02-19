Short Interest in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Increases By 26.8%

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,363. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,385 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $45,981,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
