Short Interest in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Increases By 26.8%

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,363. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,385 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $45,981,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

