1,223,009 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,223,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.34% of Nielsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nielsen by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $17.31 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

