Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 278.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $440.33 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.29 and a 200-day moving average of $469.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

