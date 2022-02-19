Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $215.85 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.77.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

