Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $51,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

