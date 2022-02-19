SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $765,000 in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of SPE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,670 shares of company stock worth $53,902. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.