disBalancer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $203,338.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $203,338.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.39 or 0.06916706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,176.58 or 0.99874374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00050493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,047,827 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.