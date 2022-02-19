$360.26 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report sales of $360.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $254.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

MPWR stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.35. The stock had a trading volume of 525,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,680. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,022 shares of company stock worth $27,521,537. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

