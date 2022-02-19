$589.95 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) will announce sales of $589.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.00 million and the lowest is $589.90 million. Qiagen reported sales of $567.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

QGEN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. 389,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,932. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

