Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.71 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

