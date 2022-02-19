Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $194.88 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $129.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.95. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.12.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

