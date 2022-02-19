Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,217 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of Veeva Systems worth $102,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $217.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

