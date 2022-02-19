Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 15,019 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.83 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,134 shares of company stock worth $62,036,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

