Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 125,929 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,929 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

MRVL stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

