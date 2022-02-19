Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 558,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,487. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

